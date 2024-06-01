Otter Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. American Tower comprises about 2.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.
American Tower Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE AMT traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.88. 7,331,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.
Insider Activity at American Tower
In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
