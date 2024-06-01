Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,200 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 152,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Azenta by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Azenta by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Azenta by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AZTA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.