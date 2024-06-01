Otter Creek Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 1.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,192,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

