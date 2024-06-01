Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSG opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,337 shares of company stock worth $761,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

