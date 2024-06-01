Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $1.82

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.78. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 2,907,306 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

