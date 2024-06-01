Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $348.00 at Argus

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $336.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.78.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.75. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

