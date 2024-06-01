Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Short Interest Up 58.1% in May

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPYA stock remained flat at $11.02 during midday trading on Friday. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

