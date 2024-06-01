Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $166.90 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 245.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,972 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,628. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

