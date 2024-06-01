Parnassus Investments LLC Has $19.34 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,598 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $735.63 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

