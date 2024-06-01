PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $633.59 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2,336.39 or 0.03453217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $633.59 million and $4.88 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 184,251 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars.
