PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on June 28th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.344 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11.
PCCW Trading Up 1.8 %
PCCWY stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $5.59.
About PCCW
