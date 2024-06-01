PCCW Limited Plans Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2848 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
PCCW Stock Performance
Shares of PCWLF opened at $0.52 on Friday. PCCW has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.
About PCCW
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PCCW
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.