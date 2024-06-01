PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 1.9%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.50 and last traded at $154.19. 4,020,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,052,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

The company has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PDD by 15,755.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in PDD by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

