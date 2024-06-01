Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.5 %

PEGA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 771,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

