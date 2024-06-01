Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $275.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

