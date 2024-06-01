Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,731. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

