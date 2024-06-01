Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $529.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

