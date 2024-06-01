Peterson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 14,977,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,615. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $122.35.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

