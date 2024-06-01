Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 828 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.80. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

