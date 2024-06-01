Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,513 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,591 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 112,683.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,080,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.35. 2,191,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,923. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.