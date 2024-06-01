PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. 1,035,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,823. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

