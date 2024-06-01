Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Purchases £963.12 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £963.12 ($1,230.04).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,786.90), for a total transaction of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,355,224,331.72).

On Monday, April 29th, Sue Rivett bought 4,125 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,264.37).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,235.59).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

PHAR opened at GBX 22.60 ($0.29) on Friday. Pharos Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of £94.41 million, a P/E ratio of -251.11, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,222.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

