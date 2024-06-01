PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Up 1%

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.57. 60,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 185,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,668,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

