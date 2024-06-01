PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.97

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $12.84. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 167,751 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.