PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.97

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $12.84. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 167,751 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,430,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,147 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.