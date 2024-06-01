Pingora Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $13.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,915,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.59.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

