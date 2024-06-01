Pingora Partners LLC Invests $118,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

