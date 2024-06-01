Pingora Partners LLC Invests $189,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 97,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Mueller Industries by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,445 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,678,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

MLI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. 688,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

