Pingora Partners LLC Invests $47,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 689 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Several analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

