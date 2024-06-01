Pingora Partners LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $5,063,437.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $5,063,437.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 738,829 shares of company stock worth $64,579,557 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

