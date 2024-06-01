Pingora Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.9% of Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 29,393,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,663,174. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

