Pingora Partners LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.6% of Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,947,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,766,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.