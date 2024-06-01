Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $481,590.34 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pinterest Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PINS stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
