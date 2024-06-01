Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $481,590.34 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Pinterest by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pinterest by 103.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 93.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

