Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

HNW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,909. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:HNW Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

