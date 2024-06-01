Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,791 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,952.03. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,738,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,697,272.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,399 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,332.54.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,909 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $66,239.89.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,761 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $274,847.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

