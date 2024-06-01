Polaris Inc. (PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on June 17th

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a twelve month low of $79.61 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.