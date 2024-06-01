Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.62) target price on shares of Pollen Street Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of POLN stock opened at GBX 676 ($8.63) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 677.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £430.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,108.20 and a beta of 0.23. Pollen Street Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710 ($9.07).

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

