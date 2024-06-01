Polymesh 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.89 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $219.70 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymesh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,056,337,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,056,337,281.90853 with 851,480,991.621217 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.41112976 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $13,367,577.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.