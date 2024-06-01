PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Up 0.2%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 5,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

PolyPid Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.59. Sell-side analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid comprises 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of PolyPid as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

