Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Up 13.2% in May

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,100 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 414,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,742. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Popular has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $93.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Popular by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

