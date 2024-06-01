Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have commented on POR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:POR opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 228.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 6.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.