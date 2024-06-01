PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $5.33 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00123269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008747 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

