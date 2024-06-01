PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic accounts for about 0.5% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $150,557,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.73. 647,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,793. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 315.79%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

