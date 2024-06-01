Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Position Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $37,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after buying an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,679,000 after buying an additional 123,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after buying an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $79,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,530.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,465. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

