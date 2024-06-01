PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

PPL opened at $29.33 on Friday. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,789,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 13,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PPL by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,852 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,624,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

