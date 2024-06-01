Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Insider Sells $253,042.00 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $253,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of Premier stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $144,163.14.

On Monday, May 20th, Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Premier by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

