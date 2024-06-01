Privet Fund Management Llc Sells 172,995 Shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 172,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $1,785,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,673,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ascent Industries stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69. Ascent Industries Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascent Industries Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

