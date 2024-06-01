Progress Software Co. (PRGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Progress Software has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,994 shares of company stock worth $2,651,708. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

