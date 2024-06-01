PSQ (PSQH) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PSQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.19

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PSQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PSQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 267 563 669 22 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.21%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 95.01%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PSQ competitors beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

