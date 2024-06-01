Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1029570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 16.29 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

