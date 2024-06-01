Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Decreased by Analyst

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2024 earnings at $12.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.23 EPS.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $202.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $209.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
